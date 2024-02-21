Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $64.50.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

