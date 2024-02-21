Southwest Gas (SWX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE SWX opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

