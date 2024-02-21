Southwest Gas (SWX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Southwest Gas Stock Up 3.1 %
NYSE SWX opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Insider Activity at Southwest Gas
In related news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Southwest Gas
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southwest Gas
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.