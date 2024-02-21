Sovos Brands (SOVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

In other Sovos Brands news, insider Yuri Hermida sold 5,979 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $133,092.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,801.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sovos Brands news, insider Yuri Hermida sold 5,979 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $133,092.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,801.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,477,556.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 311,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,943 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,331,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,955,000 after buying an additional 426,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after buying an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,883,000 after buying an additional 698,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 133,666 shares during the last quarter.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

