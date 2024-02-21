SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 5,197 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.44, for a total transaction of $974,125.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,775,413.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $186.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.53. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.52 and a 52 week high of $218.74.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.