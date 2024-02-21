SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,459 shares of company stock valued at $13,012,031. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $186.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.07 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.52 and a 12-month high of $218.74.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

