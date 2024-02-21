Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.83

Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.83 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 34.63 ($0.44). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 32.75 ($0.41), with a volume of 556,522 shares changing hands.

Staffline Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £46.20 million, a PE ratio of 3,275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas Spain purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($105,766.81). In related news, insider Amanda Aldridge bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($24,175.27). Also, insider Thomas Spain bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($105,766.81). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,443,580 shares of company stock valued at $58,645,920 and have sold 155,622 shares valued at $3,503,338. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

