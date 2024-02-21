State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 10,758 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Omnicell worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Omnicell by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Omnicell by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

