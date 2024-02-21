State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.03 Million Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Worthington Enterprises worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 5.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

WOR stock opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $63.87.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.72%.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

