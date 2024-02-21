State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of ICU Medical worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,428.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICUI. CL King began coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $152,203.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,472.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $105.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -89.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $107.61. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $212.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

