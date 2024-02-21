State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 4,011 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ALGM opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

