State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 8,277 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Ambarella worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Ambarella by 73.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Ambarella by 39.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $95.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,093 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $194,982.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,559 shares in the company, valued at $47,945,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,093 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $194,982.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,559 shares in the company, valued at $47,945,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,188,189. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

