State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 9,981 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of O-I Glass worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 7.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 109.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

NYSE OI opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

