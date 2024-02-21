State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,162 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 0.97. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUPN. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

