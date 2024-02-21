State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of IonQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in IonQ by 250,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 806.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $970,234.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 646,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,965.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $970,234.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 646,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,965.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,473,819.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IonQ stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.22.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

