Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Stepan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Stepan has a payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stepan to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.84. Stepan has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $107.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $532.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.48 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Stepan by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 18.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 58.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

