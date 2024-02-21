Stoneridge (SRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $509.36 million, a PE ratio of -63.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoneridge

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stoneridge by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Stoneridge by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,478,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stoneridge by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 216,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

