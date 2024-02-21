SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,353,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770,195 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,802,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,260 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SunPower by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after acquiring an additional 415,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 94,513 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPWR

SunPower Profile

(Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.