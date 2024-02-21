Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.40.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

