Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,500 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,186,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,819,000 after purchasing an additional 214,133 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,458.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,226 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 67.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 200,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 80,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,653,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,441,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

SPR opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.77. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

