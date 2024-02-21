Swiss National Bank Acquires 900 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMPH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $377,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $67.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $209,364.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 274,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,596,383 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.