Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TPG were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TPG by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in TPG by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TPG by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in TPG by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TPG by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

TPG stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,079.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,400.00%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

