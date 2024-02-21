Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of WaFd worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in WaFd in the second quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in WaFd by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WaFd by 979.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. WaFd, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.87.

WaFd Increases Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

