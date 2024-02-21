Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 52.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $867,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,739.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $177,460.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,695.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,754. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MTX stock opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTX. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.