Swiss National Bank Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Granite Construction worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $52.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

