Swiss National Bank Has $4 Million Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Gates Industrial worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 2.7% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Gates Industrial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Gates Industrial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ivo Jurek acquired 20,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $250,002.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

