Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of ePlus worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,832,000 after purchasing an additional 155,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,025,000 after purchasing an additional 73,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ePlus by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,157,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ePlus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 620,838 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

ePlus Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.19.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

