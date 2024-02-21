Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of JOYY worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after buying an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 55.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 515,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 169.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,318,000 after buying an additional 751,909 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 2.5% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 770,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,034,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.39. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.68 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YY. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

