Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,800 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,934 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,354,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 943,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,896,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,550,000 after purchasing an additional 280,067 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SHO opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHO. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

