Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,900 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of SJW Group worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SJW Group by 263.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SJW Group by 160.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

SJW Group Stock Down 0.8 %

SJW stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.60.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

