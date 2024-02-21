Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Andersons worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Andersons by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,817 shares of company stock worth $2,955,875. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Andersons Trading Down 1.7 %

Andersons Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.67. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $58.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Andersons

Andersons Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.