Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 226,486 shares traded.

Symphony International Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 26.80 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anil Thadani bought 9,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £4,646.89 ($5,851.03). Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

About Symphony International

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

