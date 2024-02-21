Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.03

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.03 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 165,559 shares trading hands.

Synairgen Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.17 million, a P/E ratio of -103.90 and a beta of -2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Synairgen

(Get Free Report)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.