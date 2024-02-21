Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,650 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Tapestry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

