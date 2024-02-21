TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

TechnipFMC has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. TechnipFMC has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $22.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 38,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after buying an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 124,906 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

