Teekay (TK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay Stock Performance

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. Teekay has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $721.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Teekay by 27.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 620.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay by 104.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

