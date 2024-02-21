Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,516 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 21.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 24.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Teladoc Health stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

