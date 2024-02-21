Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $232.78

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.78 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 230.83 ($2.91). Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 234 ($2.95), with a volume of 720,229 shares trading hands.

Temple Bar Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £690.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,462.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 231.57.

Temple Bar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Temple Bar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,250.00%.

Temple Bar Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

