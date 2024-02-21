Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Century Communities worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,499,000 after acquiring an additional 118,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,871,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 17.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,114,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after buying an additional 164,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Price Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

