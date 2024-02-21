Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,597,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in FMC by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after purchasing an additional 330,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,194,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $130.41.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

