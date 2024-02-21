Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 128.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $177,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,695.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,739.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $177,460.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,695.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,213 shares of company stock worth $1,730,754. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTX. Seaport Res Ptn raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MTX opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.32. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $73.73.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

About Minerals Technologies

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.