Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.52 Million Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 777.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 115.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE TDS opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.65%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.