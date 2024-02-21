Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.73 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Omnicell worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 561.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 25.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 143.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

OMCL opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

