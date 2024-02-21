Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.80 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Douglas Emmett worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,028,800,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE DEI opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -292.31%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

