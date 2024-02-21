Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Stride worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after acquiring an additional 506,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stride by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after buying an additional 34,233 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 16.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stride by 4.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 693,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,830,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

