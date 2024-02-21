Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,917 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Trinity Industries worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $320,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,854. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.84%.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

