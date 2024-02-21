Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 2,903 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $33.81.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $342,948.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,819 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.