Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 2,983 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Kennametal worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at about $96,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Kennametal stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.79. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

