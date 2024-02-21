Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,118 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Xerox worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after buying an additional 2,033,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,977,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Xerox by 4.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,240,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,910,000 after purchasing an additional 271,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xerox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after buying an additional 133,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

