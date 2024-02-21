Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 787 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 32,242 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.85.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 4.4 %

BBWI stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

