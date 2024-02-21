The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw Sells 6,000 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG stock opened at $121.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.88. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

